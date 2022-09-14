Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision

At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and with the help of locals brought the injured to the district hospital where condition of three of them was reported to be serious.

According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened.

They had reached near Kolhuwa crossing when the cash van of Central Bank of India coming from the opposite side collided with the Bolero.

The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.