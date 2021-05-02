Home / Cities / Others / Dr Kiran Ahluwalia is Ludhiana civil surgeon
others

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia is Ludhiana civil surgeon

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill on Saturday took charge as the civil surgeon of Ludhiana
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia (HT PHOTO)

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill on Saturday took charge as the civil surgeon of Ludhiana.

She replaced Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar who attained superannuation on April 30, 2021.

Dr Ahluwalia was earlier deputed as district immunisation officer (DIO) of Ludhiana and was recently promoted as deputy director in the department.

Assuming charge amid the fast-spreading second wave of infections, Dr Ahluwalia urged the residents to follow the government’s safety guidelines so as to break the chain of transmission. She said, “If residents continue to cooperate with the department and follow the norms, we can soon move past this crisis.”

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill on Saturday took charge as the civil surgeon of Ludhiana.

She replaced Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar who attained superannuation on April 30, 2021.

Dr Ahluwalia was earlier deputed as district immunisation officer (DIO) of Ludhiana and was recently promoted as deputy director in the department.

Assuming charge amid the fast-spreading second wave of infections, Dr Ahluwalia urged the residents to follow the government’s safety guidelines so as to break the chain of transmission. She said, “If residents continue to cooperate with the department and follow the norms, we can soon move past this crisis.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP