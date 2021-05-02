Dr Kiran Ahluwalia is Ludhiana civil surgeon

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill on Saturday took charge as the civil surgeon of Ludhiana.

She replaced Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar who attained superannuation on April 30, 2021.

Dr Ahluwalia was earlier deputed as district immunisation officer (DIO) of Ludhiana and was recently promoted as deputy director in the department.

Assuming charge amid the fast-spreading second wave of infections, Dr Ahluwalia urged the residents to follow the government’s safety guidelines so as to break the chain of transmission. She said, “If residents continue to cooperate with the department and follow the norms, we can soon move past this crisis.”

