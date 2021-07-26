Drug peddler receives bullet injury after trying to snatch police gun in Assam

A group of drug peddlers allegedly attacked police and tried to snatch guns of the officials during a raid in Karimganj district of Assam on Saturday evening, officials said.

The police had to fire some bullets in defence which resulted in severe injury in the lower body of one of the peddlers. The man, identified as Kausar Ahmed, is currently under treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah informed that cases will be registered against the person once he recovers from the injuries and gets discharged from the hospital.

Baruah informed that the incident took place in Patharkandi area of Karimganj district at around 5:30 pm on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, police officials from Patherkandi Police Station conducted an operation in the Lakhipur area.

“There were four drug peddlers initially who attacked the police officials and later two more joined them. One of them tried to snatch a gun from a police official and in defence, other officials had to open fire at the drug peddler. Rest five peddlers immediately ran away and managed to escape. Police officials recovered 72 grams of suspected brown sugar from one person. There is a possibility that more amount of drugs were available with the peddlers who escaped,” Barua said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Bishwa Sharma recently advocated firing against criminals. Recently, there have been several such occasions when the police opened fired at criminals while they were trying to escape from custody or attempting a counter-attack. However, in Barak Valley part of Assam, this is the first such incident after this year’s assembly election.

Assam police are on a mission against drugs in the entire state and people are being arrested frequently, especially in Barak Valley which shares a large border with Bangladesh and states like Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura. There is a common tendency of smuggling and according to the police, some international rackets are involved in supplying drugs in Assam.

According to police, drugs are sometimes sold in roadside shops and women are also involved in these activities. Several women drug peddlers have also been arrested by police in recently.