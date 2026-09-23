...
...
Next Story

Drugs worth 1.5 crore seized from dilapidated godown in Prayagraj

The seizure included more than 11,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, narcotic injections, capsules and tablets

Published on: Sep 23, 2026, 07:32:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

: Police, in a joint operation with the Food Safety and Drug Administration department, seized narcotic medicines worth around 1.5 crore from a room in a dilapidated building near a drain in the Kalyani Devi outpost area of Atarsuiya on Tuesday.

Seized drugs in police custody (Sourced)
Seized drugs in police custody (Sourced)

The seizure included more than 11,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, narcotic injections, capsules and tablets. Police are searching for alleged accused Aruney Sehgal, a resident of Gujarati Mohalla, and his wife, who are absconding.

The couple had allegedly been using the room to store the medicines, which police said were being supplied illegally for consumption as intoxicants rather than for medical purposes.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), city, Sagar Jain, shared details of the operation at the police lines auditorium on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Atarsuiya police and a team from the drug administration department raided the premises and recovered the medicines.

The seized items included 11,037 bottles of Onerec cough syrup containing codeine, 11,825 injections of buprenorphine and pentazocine, 35,520 capsules and 1,61,400 tablets.

According to the landlord, Sehgal had rented the room for 4,000 per month. Officials of the drug administration department said the storage and sale of the medicines from the premises were not authorised. An FIR has been registered at Atarsuiya police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said Sehgal had previously faced cases under the NDPS Act at Shankargarh police station as well.

 
ndps actpolice
Home/Cities/Others/Drugs worth ₹1.5 crore seized from dilapidated godown in Prayagraj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks