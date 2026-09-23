Drugs worth 1.5 crore seized from dilapidated godown in Prayagraj

: Police, in a joint operation with the Food Safety and Drug Administration department, seized narcotic medicines worth around ₹1.5 crore from a room in a dilapidated building near a drain in the Kalyani Devi outpost area of Atarsuiya on Tuesday.

Seized drugs in police custody (Sourced)

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The seizure included more than 11,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, narcotic injections, capsules and tablets. Police are searching for alleged accused Aruney Sehgal, a resident of Gujarati Mohalla, and his wife, who are absconding.

The couple had allegedly been using the room to store the medicines, which police said were being supplied illegally for consumption as intoxicants rather than for medical purposes.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), city, Sagar Jain, shared details of the operation at the police lines auditorium on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Atarsuiya police and a team from the drug administration department raided the premises and recovered the medicines.

The seized items included 11,037 bottles of Onerec cough syrup containing codeine, 11,825 injections of buprenorphine and pentazocine, 35,520 capsules and 1,61,400 tablets.

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{{^usCountry}} A mini grinder along with its tools, bank chequebooks and statements, photocopies of PAN cards and Aadhaar cards, and a motorcycle were also recovered from the room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A mini grinder along with its tools, bank chequebooks and statements, photocopies of PAN cards and Aadhaar cards, and a motorcycle were also recovered from the room. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the landlord, Sehgal had rented the room for ₹4,000 per month. Officials of the drug administration department said the storage and sale of the medicines from the premises were not authorised. An FIR has been registered at Atarsuiya police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said Sehgal had previously faced cases under the NDPS Act at Shankargarh police station as well.