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Drugs worth 465 cr destroyed in Mizoram's Champhai

Drugs worth ₹465 cr destroyed in Mizoram's Champhai

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 05:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Aizawl, Drugs worth 465 crore were destroyed in Mizoram's Champhai district on Tuesday, officials said.

Drugs worth 465 cr destroyed in Mizoram's Champhai

The drugs had been seized by the police from various locations across the district bordering Myanmar between March and October 2025 and were cleared for destruction by the district court, they said.

The destroyed contraband included 35.85 kg of heroin valued at 71.70 crore, 490.89 kg of methamphetamine worth 392.71 crore, and 4.74 kg of alprazolam valued at 94.8 lakh, taking the total estimated value to 465.36 crore, they added.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aaquib said drugs worth 117 crore were destroyed in the district last year and described this year's operation as a major achievement reflecting intensified enforcement efforts by the police.

He stressed the need to continue efforts to curb drug abuse and called for stronger awareness campaigns to keep youth away from narcotics.

During the same period, police seized 8.266 kg of heroin, 76.245 kg of methamphetamine and 10.259 kg of crystal methamphetamine, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Drugs worth 465 cr destroyed in Mizoram's Champhai
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Drugs worth 465 cr destroyed in Mizoram's Champhai
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