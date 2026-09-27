DU sexual harassment case: 2 law faculty students arrested; another suspect on run

New Delhi: Two people were arrested in connection with the alleged stalking and sexual harassment of two women students of the University of Delhi (DU) in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, police said.

(Photo for representation)

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Police identified the accused as Abhimanyu and Abhinav, students of DU’s Faculty of Law. Another accused, identified as Naman, also a second-year DU student, is on the run, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

Police said they apprehended the two suspects on Thursday night and arrested them on Friday.

“Naman was allegedly driving the SUV with other accused as occupants. They allegedly stalked and harassed the two women by hurling abuses and passing indecent remarks. We have seized the vehicle. Teams are conducting raids to nab Naman,” the DCP said.

According to police, the women alleged that the suspects also followed them and misbehaved before leaving the area.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. Based on the complaint by one of the victims, an FIR was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a video that surfaced online on Thursday, one of the victims said that she and her friend were returning from Vijay Nagar when the incident occurred. She alleged that the SUV intercepted them, and its occupants rolled down the windows and made inappropriate remarks. When the women asked them to stop misbehaving and leave, the occupants allegedly hurled abuse, made indecent remarks, and began following them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video that surfaced online on Thursday, one of the victims said that she and her friend were returning from Vijay Nagar when the incident occurred. She alleged that the SUV intercepted them, and its occupants rolled down the windows and made inappropriate remarks. When the women asked them to stop misbehaving and leave, the occupants allegedly hurled abuse, made indecent remarks, and began following them. {{/usCountry}}

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“...when we tried to record a video, the car stopped, and the occupants tried to drag us inside. But when my friend took out her phone, they fled. From our sources, we identified one of the occupants. He had threatened us by claiming to be a relative of a Station House Officer (SHO),” the woman alleged.

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HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.