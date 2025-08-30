Dudhwa buffer zone: Sub-adult leopard rescued after villagers spot big cat in fields

The residents of Basantapur village in Dhaurahra tehsil, under Dhaurahra range of Dudhwa buffer zone, captured a sub-adult leopard on Saturday while it was roaming through agricultural fields alongside its mother. Leopard cub being rescued in Basantapur village of Dudhwa buffer zone on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

After capturing the leopard cub, the villagers informed the local forest department, prompting officials to rush to the spot and transport the animal to the Dhaurahra range headquarters.

Dudhwa buffer zone deputy director Naveen Khandelwal said the rescued leopard was placed under medical observation by veterinary experts, as it appeared to be somewhat unwell.

He said further action will be taken after the proper medical examination of the cub.

According to reports, the villagers were working in their fields when they spotted a female leopard with two cubs. To drive the big cat away, they created a loud noise, after which the mother leopard and one of the cubs fled into a nearby sugarcane field.

However, the other cub, which appeared to be unwell, was unable to follow its mother and remained lying in the fields.