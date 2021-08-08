Dumping of waste in public places: 0.11 million fined 4 crore in 18 months

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has fined 0.111 million citizens for dumping of waste in public places. A total of ₹4 crore has been recovered the past 18 months. Citizens were fined for dumping plastic, garbage, debris, and spitting in public.

According to PMC’s solid waste management department, the fine recovery and action against illegal dumping began from November 2018 and continued till July 2021. Of the total fine of ₹4 crore, ₹40 lakh alone was for fines levied for dumping plastic waste and illegal sale of plastic bags.

An amount of ₹8 lakh was recovered for spitting in public places.

The action comes after the PMC commissioner had reiterated the need for preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the city and also to keep the city clean to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases.

“A fine of ₹500 will also be levied for not wearing masks in public places, government offices or private offices. Also, a fine of ₹1,000 will be recovered from those spitting in public place,” a PMC order on the matter states.

The fine is levied for violating norms under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act of 1949, as well as the environment protection laws.

PMC’s solid waste management chief Ajit Indalkar said societies and individuals are requested to follow civic rules failing which, action will be taken and fines levied. Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “Fines are recovered to discipline citizens and we want our city to become clean, healthy and beautiful.”