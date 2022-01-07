ECI withdraws Sonu Sood as state icon of Punjab

Chandigarh The Election Commission of India (ECI) has withdrawn the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as a state icon of Punjab. The commission had appointed him in November 2020. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju said the ECI withdrew the appointment of Sood as a state icon of Punjab on January 4.

The actor’s appointment has been withdrawn as he has been political active in Punjab over the past few days, and has been seeking a ticket for his sister from the Moga assembly segment.