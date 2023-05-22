Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ED attaches assets of IAS officer Tuteja, others

Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ED attaches assets of IAS officer Tuteja, others

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2023 07:36 PM IST

ED attached the properties of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur mayor Anwar Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja and former MD of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Ltd, Arun Pati Tripathi

The Enforcement Directorate ( ED) has attached assets worth more than 121 crore of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur mayor Anwar Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja and former managing director (MD) of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Ltd, Arun Pati Tripathi, a statement issued by the agency said on Monday.

ED said it has attached assets worth more than 121 crore. (Representative Image)

The properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include 14 properties of Tuteja worth Rs. 8.83 crore, 69 properties of Anwar Dhebar worth 98.78 crore and one asset of Tripathi worth 1.35 crore, the statement said.

Hotel Vennington Court of Anwar Dhebar in state capital Raipur, being run under the aegis of his firm A Dhebar Buildcon, has also been attached, it said.

Properties of Vikash Agarwal alias Subbu worth 1.54 crore and 32 properties of Arvind Singh worth 11.35 crore have also been attached as part of the same order. The total value of the attached properties is 121.87 crore.

The ED had earlier claimed that a syndicate comprising high-level state government officials, private persons and political executives of the state government were involved in a liquor scam of more than 2,000 crore in Chhattisgarh in the last four years.

The ED in its remand application for Anwar Dhebar, who was arrested and produced before court on Saturday, also claimed that IAS officer Anil Tuteja, who is a joint secretary in the Department of Industry and Commerce, was the kingpin of this illegal syndicate along with Anwar Dhebar.

The ED in the remand application stated the sale of unaccounted illicit liquor was almost 30-40% of the total sale of liquor in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
enforcement directorate ias officer pmla prevention of money laundering act
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP