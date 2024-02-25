Egg freezing helps preserve woman’s fertility: Doc

Country’s acclaimed gynaecologist from Mumbai Dr Hrishikesh D Pai delivered the Dr AK Bansal Oration on ‘Achieving pregnancy at 40’ on the concluding day of the three-day 29th National Conference of Indian Menopause Society (IMS) ‘IMSCON-2024’ at Allahabad Medical Association’s convention centre here on Sunday. Concluding day of ‘IMSCON-2024’ at Allahabad Medical Association’s convention centre on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The session was chaired by organising chairperson and noted IVF expert Dr Vandana Bansal, president elect of IMS Dr Anju Soni, Dr Anuradha Khanna and Dr Ranjana Khanna.

During the ‘Dr AK Bansal Oration’ Dr Hrishikesh D Pai said pregnancy after 40 years of age can lead to many medical problems in mother and baby. The egg reserve declines in women in this age. Therefore, the percentage of healthy pregnancy in the advanced age is less. Many times, babies born to mothers in advanced age were found to be suffering from genetic problems like Down’s syndrome etc. The pregnancy rate is also low in this age group, he said.

Therefore, women go for IVF. Sometimes they also consider adopting a baby, but these days there are so many formalities associated with children’s adoption. To avoid the health complications the women should go for egg freezing when they have healthy reserve of eggs in their body. Egg freezing is a method of preserving a woman’s fertility so she can try and have children at a later date, he added.

“The women can freeze their eggs in the ideal age of pregnancy. The same eggs can be used later, for achieving pregnancy, especially when a woman is comfortable in having a baby,” he said.

The third day of the conference also witnessed some interesting lectures on advancement in medical technologies.