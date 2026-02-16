Elaborate security grid in place as Dhanbad gears up for municipal polls

The district administration has rolled out a comprehensive security plan to ensure peaceful, fair and fear-free municipal elections scheduled for February 23, people aware of the development said on Monday. SSP Prabhat Kumar chairs a high-level meeting in Dhanbad on Monday (HT PHOTO)

The elections will be held for a total of 56 posts — one Mayor and 55 Ward Councillors across 55 wards — spread over five circles of Dhanbad Municipal Corporation area, including Jharia, Dhanbad, Katras, Chhatatand and Sindri. Counting of votes will take place on February 27.

As many as 29 candidates are in the fray for the post of Mayor, while 450 candidates are contesting for the 55 Ward Councillor posts, making the polls a closely watched contest.

A high-level meeting was held at the police headquarters auditorium in the Collectorate, chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar, where officers were briefed about their roles and legal responsibilities.

“Free, fair and transparent elections are our foremost priority. Every voter must feel secure while exercising their democratic right,” the SSP said. He added, “We have made detailed arrangements at every stage — from dispatch of polling materials to safe return to counting centres. There will be zero tolerance towards any negligence.”

To strengthen security, the district has been divided into sectors and zones, with police officers, magistrates and additional forces deployed in each. Special Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will remain active round-the-clock from February 22 to the night of February 23, conducting continuous patrolling.

“All routes will be sanitized in advance, and sensitive locations will be under strict surveillance. Live monitoring will be done from the control room to ensure swift response to any situation,” he said.

