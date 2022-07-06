Elderly couple found dead in UP’s Kanpur, daughter arrested: police

The 20-year-old daughter of an elderly couple was on Tuesday arrested hours after their bodies were recovered from their house in the Barra area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, bodies of Munna Lal (62) and his wife Raj Devi (55) with their throat slit were found in separate rooms on the ground floor of their residence on Tuesday morning. The couple lived with their son Anoop and daughter Komal, a senior officer said.

Komal, who is the couple’s adopted daughter, hatched the conspiracy with her boyfriend Rohit Uttam to kill her parents, said Vijay Singh Meena, commissioner of police, Kanpur.

“Both of them planned and executed the murder,” Meena said, adding that a friend of Uttam’s was also involved in the crime. Prima facie it appears that they killed the couple to gain the ownership of the house, he said.

While Komal has been arrested, the other two accused are absconding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Komal offered cold drink spiked with sedatives to her parents and brother on Monday night, police said.

“After the couple became unconscious, Komal sent their photos to her boyfriend on WhatsApp. Uttam along with his friend reached the couple’s house, where the three accused slit their throat,” said Meena.

Earlier, police scanned CCTV footage from near the house. “In the footage, three people could be seen entering the house of the couple,” another senior officer said.

The family earlier suspected involvement of relatives of Anoop’s in-laws with whom Lal, who had retired from the fire department of an ordinance factory, had some dispute, police said.

During investigations, Lal’s son told the police that he too fell unconscious after having the cold drink on Monday night. In his statement to the police, Anoop told them that Komal told him that their parents were murdered by his brothers-in-law, the second officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the questioning, however, Komal broke down when she was asked about the cold drink she had offered to her family members. “She also confessed to killing her parents,” the officer added.

A case was registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) against the three accused at Barra police station late on Tuesday evening. “Investigation in the case is underway and hunt is on to nab the two absconding accused,” the officer said.