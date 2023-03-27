Elderly duped of 7.8 lakh by cyber fraud posing as Indonesian woman

LUCKNOW A 70-year-old man was allegedly duped of ₹7.8 lakh by a cyber fraud gang. One of the members of the gang posed as an Indonesian woman to dupe Krishna Kumar Verma, a resident of Indira Nagar, of the money.

An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint, Verma, a retired senior manager of HAL, said that he received an email from an unknown person who introduced herself as Thuma Rini Vidodo, an Indonesian. In the e-mail, Thuma told Verma that she wanted to withdraw ₹152 crore, which was left for her by the deceased Indonesia king.

“The accused asked me to help her monetarily in return for sharing the profit. She kept sending me e-mails demanding help. I was told by the miscreant to contact an alleged advocate named Harlem Napitul and another local man Akash Mitra. I contacted the alleged Indonesian advocate and paid him his fee. I also transferred about ₹7.8 lakh to Akash Mitra’s account,” Verma said in his complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the funds were withdrawn soon after the transfer. “They duped me of ₹7.8 lakh and then stopped replying to my e-mails... I am experiencing mental distress. My wife is bedridden. I looked into the miscreants and discovered that they were part of a large gang that defrauded innocent people,” said the complainant.

“An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals on charges of violating IPC sections 420 (cheating), 419 (impersonation), and 66 of the IT Act. A cyber cell unit is investigating the case, and the accused will be arrested soon,” said inspector Mohammed Muslim Khan, cyber cell, Lucknow.