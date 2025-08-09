Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Election Commission acting under BJP influence to ‘loot votes’, Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 07:57 pm IST

Akhilesh claimed that ‘the biggest theft’ occurred in Faizabad, along with Ayodhya, Kundarki and other constituencies.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission of India is working under the BJP’s influence to “loot votes”.

Akhilesh Yadav talking to mediapersons in Etawah on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Speaking to reporters at his late uncle Rajpal Yadav’s residence in Etawah, Akhilesh claimed that ‘the biggest theft’ occurred in Faizabad, along with Ayodhya, Kundarki and other constituencies.

“They (the BJP) decide who gets to vote and who does not. The SP has videos of individuals casting up to six votes each. We expected the Election Commission to deliver justice, but it did not,” he said, urging party workers and the public to stay vigilant.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s similar allegations, he said doubts over the EC’s fairness have existed for a long time, pointing to “vote abduction” during bypolls in Uttar Pradesh as an example.

Responding to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that crime has decreased since 2017, Akhilesh said he is requesting a list of the ‘top 10 criminals’ from each district, arguing that such data will reveal the true state of law and order.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures against India, Akhilesh said the move offers Indians an opportunity to revive domestic industry. “The BJP is an enemy of industry. Had it trusted the country’s farmers and entrepreneurs, India’s situation would be different,” he said, adding that ‘Make in India’ was merely a slogan ‘meant for someone else’.

