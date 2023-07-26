Emergency response: Operation centre planned at Prayagraj district collectorate

Sangam Auditorium located at the district collectorate in Prayagraj, will soon house an Emergency Operation Centre which will act as a centralised control room to deal with any problem or issue. It will be connected to control rooms established in different government departments.

The new system will ensure quick and better disposal of problems including accidents, natural disasters to locality-centric issues as well as resolving problems of a department concerned, a senior district administration officer said.

Senior officials will also monitor development work through the Emergency Operation Centre, he added.

Each department in the district has its own problems. However, there is no centralised system for disposal of problems. To sort out this problem and for better disposal of problems, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri has issued instructions to set up this system.

A letter is being forwarded to the health department, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam, Prayagraj Development Authority, Bridge Corporation, power department, education department etc with instructions to set up a control room at their offices, if not already existing.

These control rooms will be linked to the Emergency Operation Centre at the collectorate.

As soon as a problem arises, the control room will immediately inform the Emergency Operation Centre about it, following which appropriate action will be taken by officials concerned. Senior officials will monitor if the problem was sorted out on time. They will intervene if no action is taken after receiving a complaint.

