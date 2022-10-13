Encroachment on park by former LIT chairperson: Ludhiana DC suggests measure to ensure park remains open for public at large

After the Council of Engineers approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the alleged encroachment by former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairperson on a park situated adjoining his residence in BRS Nagar, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik has recommended that the civic body should take steps to ensure that park remains open for public at large.

In its orders dated March 11, the tribunal had directed the DC and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner to take remedial action on the complaint.

The complaint stated that the former chairperson of LIT had installed a gate at the site for a direct entry into the park. The DC mentioned that the MC has claimed that the action was illegal and the gate was sealed in July. The DC further directed the civic body to take required action as per the building control regulations.

In the letter sent to the MC commissioner and the land acquisition officer of LIT (copy with HT), it was also stated that the MC could install benches or an open gym or any other public facility on the concrete portion inside the park to avoid entry of vehicles. The complainant had earlier stated that the former chairperson used to park his own vehicles on the concrete portion of the green belt.

It was further stated that rotators should be installed at the entry of the park in place of an iron gate to ensure that the park remains open to the public at large.

Former chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam has been refuting the allegations levelled against him regarding encroachment on park.