Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), on Wednesday.
SP, rural, Keshav Mishra, said that four students have been taken into custody and they are being interrogated after initial investigation in the case.
He further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
Ill-fated Nikhil Choudhary was a resident of village Shikohpur, in district Bagpat, and was pursuing mechanical engineering studies at the MIET. He was a second year student and had an altercation with some students of the first year on Tuesday.
Nikhil was attending his class on Wednesday morning when members of the rival group arrived there. He came out of the class and tried to escape from there but they caught him and thrashed him, and thereafter, stabbed him multiple times.
The seriously injured Nikhil was immediately rushed to the nearby Subharti Hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination.
Mishra said that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and Nikhil’s family members had been informed about the incident.
Tablets, smartphones distributed at Lucknow’s Karamat girls’ college
Karamat Husain Muslim Girls' PG College organised a smartphone and tablet distribution ceremony on Wednesday in the College auditorium, under the aegis of the Digital Shakti scheme, an initiative of the UP government. Satish Sharma, the minister of state for food and civil supplies in the UP government, was the chief guest. College principal Saher Hussain addressed the gathering wherein she emphasised the transformative effects of digital gadgets in higher education.
3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.
Delhi reports 299 fresh Covid-19 cases, nearly 50% rise since Tuesday
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 299 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had said his government was keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there was no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.
Bombay HC refuses permanent bail to Varavara Rao, extends temporary one for 3 months
The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
Despite Covid curbs eased, 19 of 34 PMC-owned swimming tanks are shut
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation owns 34 swimming tanks in Pune out of which 19 have become non-functional due to various reasons. Five tanks that are in the contractors' possession and have large dues were sealed last week. The sports department has started checking each property and its status. At many places, kids are inquiring about the swimming tanks as they have not been able to swim for the last two years.
