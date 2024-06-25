E-rickshaws to ply only on specified routes now in Prayagraj

In a bid to control the problem of traffic jams in Sangam City, routes have been defined for plying of e-rickshaws. The e-rickshaws on different routes will have different colours and the drivers will be penalised if they violate the rules and venture on non-specified routes with their vehicles. E-rickshaws plying on a road in Prayagraj. (HT)

The new system will be implemented before the starting of Mahakumbh and will ensure smooth traffic movement in the city, traffic police said.

The proposal was presented in the meeting with office bearers of tempo, taxi auto and e-rickshaw union held on Thursday. As per the proposal, traffic cops have identified the main routes in the city under 20 police stations. For plying of e-rickshaws, the city has been divided into 17 zones. The proposal included restriction on entry of e-rickshaws from the direction of trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas.

The traffic police officials have proposed that e-rickshaws will be restricted on Allahabad University Road, Laxmi Talkies Trisection, Kutchery Road, Shastri Bridge, Noorullah Road, VIP Road and MG Marg.

Under the new proposal, one-way arrangements will be in place for movement of e-rickshaws on Johnstonganj to Ghantaghar, Shahganj police station to Loknath Crossing, AU Crossing to Kutchery, Allahpur Crossing to Alopibagh Temple. However, in case of heavy traffic, the plying of e-rickshaws will be restricted by traffic police. The decision on movement of e-rickshaw on main routes in Civil Lines is still pending.

Meanwhile, the office bearers of tempo, taxi, e-rickshaw union raised objections to some of the proposals. Union vice president Raghunath Dwivedi said that people will face problems if e-rickshaws will be restricted on several routes of the city. Moreover, passengers who must cover long distances on e-rickshaws will also face problems if routes are defined. The union said that they will study the new proposals and will take final decision after a meeting next week.

During the meeting, traffic cops said that 18000 e-rickshaws are registered in the city while thousands of them are moving unregistered. As per an estimate, around 35,000 e-rickshaws are moving in the city among which 10,000 have no registration. Tempo, taxi, auto, e-rickshaw union office bearers said that all e-rickshaws should be registered, and verification of their drivers should be carried out.

Traffic inspector Amit Kumar said that on each defined route, 400 to 750 e-rickshaws will be allowed to ply. Brown colour e-rickshaws will move on routes in Dhumanganj and Puramufti area, green colour for Kareli, Khuldabad and Civil Lines, sky blue for routes in Atarsuiya and Muthiganj, red for routes in Kotwali, Shahganj and Cantt, purple for Kydganj area, yellow for Daraganj and Georgetown, blue for Colonelganj and white for routes in Shivkuti area.

DCP City Deepak Bhukar said police will also introduce coding system for e-rickshaws in the city. All e- rickshaws on each routes will have special code written on them. Police will have master data of each code. In case anyone approaches with complaint of any lost article or theft etc by e-rickshaw drivers, police will use the master data to identify the particular e-rickshaw and its driver.