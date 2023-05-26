KIUG - Rowing: Buzz about Gorakhpur as rowing makes debut

A day ahead of the beginning of the first National Rowing championships from Saturday, excitement was palpable on Friday at the Water Sports Complex (Ramgarh lake), the venue for rowing under the Khelo India University Games in Gorakhpur.

Rowing team in Gorakhpur (HT FILE)

The stage has been set for a dazzling start as rowing will make its debut in KIUG on the home turf of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on Saturday and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Suresh Khanna will inaugurate the event in which around 400 players of 28 universities will take part from May 28 to 31 under third edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG).

Matches will start from 7pm and on the very first day 2,000 meters and 5,000 meters races will be organised.

Youngsters who are to make their debut in the rowing event are excited as they have got this opportunity.

Manayta from Bengaluru said that with the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath and Lord Buddha, they were hoping to achieve gold. Similarly, Nilam of Guru Nanakdev University has another reason to smile as she will get the chance for outing and visiting religious places in the region.

Sudheer Sharma competition manager for rowing, confirmed that 28 teams and 400 players will take part in the event and 72 Gold ,72 silver and 72 bronze medals will be given to winners under different events.

Abdur Rahman

