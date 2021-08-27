Ex-MLA Zakir Hussain is Haryana Waqf board administrator

Former three-time MLA Zakir Hussain on Friday took over as the administrator of the Haryana Waqf board at its office in Ambala Cantonment till the constitution of the new board.

As per a statement issued, Hussain, who is also the national vice-president of BJP minority cell, thanked chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and said he will leave no stone unturned to uplift their living standards and in service of the people of Haryana, especially those from Mewat.

“His father and former parliamentarian Tayyab Hussain remained the chairman of Punjab Waqf board (which comprised Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh) for 13 years (1965-1978),” the statement added.

The leader was earlier associated with BSP and INLD and had switched over to the BJP before the 2019 state elections. He was the party’s face in Nuh constituency but lost to Congress’ Ahtab Ahmed.

On Thursday, an order was issued by additional chief secretary (administration of justice department) Rajeev Arora, about his appointment. The decision was taken by the state government while implementing an August 12 order by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

“…the court quashed the notification dated March 6, 2020, whereby the Haryana Waqf board was constituted. The Board is unable to perform the duties imposed upon it,” the order reads.