Ex-student of SHUATS made guv of Rawanda’s western province
: A former foreign student of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), Prayagraj has been appointed the Governor of Rwanda, said SHUATS officials here on Wednesday.
Habitegeko Francis, a student of BTech (agriculture engineering) of 1998-2002 batch, was appointed as governor of western province by President of Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame. SHUATS management has congratulated Habitegeko Francis on his appointment, said media in-charge, SHUATS Ramakant Dubey.
Dubey shared that Rawanda President Paul Kagame made key appointments, including two ministers; one for trade and industry and the other for local government in which Habitegeko Francis was appointed as governor of western province. The changes which were announced by Prime Minister of Rawanda Edouard Ngirente also saw the appointment of three new provincial governors.
SHUATS student Habitegeko, who replaces Alphonse Munyantwari, has been the mayor of Nyaruguru district. During his tenure, Habitegeko spearheaded efforts to transform Nyaruguru. More residents are economically empowered and have amenities like electricity and clean water, which were a distant dream just a few years back. He is among the handful of mayors who fully served two terms, Dubey said.
