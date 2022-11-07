Eyes on Khatauli seat, RLD chief Jayant Choudhary to conduct a road show on Nov 15

MEERUT: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhary will hold a roadshow and a public meeting in the Khatauli assembly constituency on November 15. The development comes after a court disqualified sitting BJP MLA Vikram Saini over his alleged involvement in the riots that took place in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts in 2013. MLA Saini and 12 others have also been awarded a two-year imprisonment sentence. Besides, the court has also slapped a fine on all the accused in the case.

Earlier, Choudhary had asked why action was not being taken against MLA Saini as per the court order when the state government was quick to adhere to the judicial process when the verdict was against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan. He even wrote a letter to the assembly speaker in this regard. While Saini has been disqualified, the Khatauli seat is yet to be declared vacant.

On Monday, Choudhary held discussions with RLD leaders regarding preparations for the November 15 roadshow. According to the party’s state organisational secretary, Yashbeer Singh, the Khatauli seat should be declared vacant at the earliest while adding that RLD has already begun preparing for the byelection. Notably, RLD candidates have won this seat several times in the past.

“RLD supremo Choudhary will take out a road show in 10 villages of the constituency on November 15. Subsequently, he will raise crucial issues like unemployment and inflation in a public meeting,” said Singh.

Notably, out of the six assembly seats in Muzaffarnagar, BJP won two in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state elections. The remaining four were claimed by the SP-RLD alliance.