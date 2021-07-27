Fabricator duped of Rs1.24 crore under pretext of oil seal biz

PUNE: A fabricator (56) has lodged a complaint with the cyber cell, stating that unidentified callers cheated him to the tune of Rs1.24 crore between 2018 and 2020 after convincing him to invest in their oil seal and oil products’ business.

According to cybercrime officials, unidentified persons called the fabricator on his mobile and informed him about a lucrative business opportunity in oil seal and oil products and that he would reap profits if he invested in the same. They sent him all the details of the business after he sought to know the same and managed to win his confidence. They asked him to deposit Rs1.24 crore, promising to send the discussed products once they got the money. Accordingly, he electronically transferred Rs1.24 crore in three instalments but did not get the promised products in return.

The fabricator fell for their bait and was duped, the police said. The police have taken the phone numbers of the unidentified callers and the number of the bank account to which the sum of Rs1.24 was transferred electronically. Investigation into the case is underway.