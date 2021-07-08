Facing water woes for a month, residents in Ludhiana’s Peeru Banda protest against MC

Struggling with irregular water supply for around a month now, residents of Peeru Banda area near Salem Tabri staged a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) here on Wednesday.

They complained that the civic authorities failed to provide adequate number of water tanks during the ongoing crisis and that they are forced to fetch water from nearby areas amid scorching heat.

The protesting residents also slammed the area councillor, Surinder Atwal of BJP, for failing to resolve their problem despite several complaints.

“We are forced to visit the houses of our relatives and friends for taking a bath. There is not enough water to meet our household needs such as washing clothes, cleaning, cooking etc. In the absence of adequate arrangements by the civic authorities, we are relying on private tankers which we are hiring on our own,” said a resident, Sukhminder Singh.

Another local Moti Lal said the water supply is resumed for a few hours whenever a complaint is lodged with the councillors or MC authorities. But they are bearing the brunt of MC’s failure in finding a concrete solution to the problem. “It is very difficult to fetch water in buckets from afar in sweltering weather, especially for women,” he said.

Despite several attempts, councillor Surinder Atwal could not be reached for comments.

MC sub-divisional officer Sukhdeep Singh, however, said the tubewell installed in the area had developed a snag and it has been repaired now.