Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Fake pharmacist promises anti-fungal drug, cheats man of Rs80,000
others

Fake pharmacist promises anti-fungal drug, cheats man of Rs80,000

PUNE: A man from Ahmednagar duped a man from Thergaon of Rs80,000 by posing as a pharmacist who could provide an anti-fungal drug for Mucor Mycosis, a fungal infection seen in patients who have recovered from covid-19
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 10:23 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A man from Ahmednagar duped a man from Thergaon of Rs80,000 by posing as a pharmacist who could provide an anti-fungal drug for Mucor Mycosis, a fungal infection seen in patients who have recovered from covid-19. He has been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police after Tejesh Tanaji Andhare, 28, a resident of Thergaon, Pune, lodged a complaint in the matter.

The accused man has been identified as Jaysingh alias Jayesh Kalyan Dole, a resident of Pimplekhed road in Arangaon, Jamkhed, Ahmednagar, according to the police. He is yet to be arrested.

In May, Andhare was in need of an injection for a Mucor Mycosis patient and Dole, pretending to be one Panchal from Atik Private Limited, a pharmaceuticals company, promised to provide Andhare with Amphotericin-B, a drug used to treat Mucor Mycosis, for Rs80,000. On May 16 at around 11.15am, Andhare made a UPI transaction, transferring the said amount to Dole. Thereafter Dole disappeared, as per the complaint

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Wakad police station. Police sub-inspector S Jagtap of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP