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Family of 5 killed as truck runs over their bike in Bulandshahr

In a major road accident, five members of a family, including three children, were killed after a truck ran over their motorcycle on National Highway-34 in Bulandshahr district on Friday

Updated on: May 08, 2026 08:10 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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In a major road accident, five members of a family, including three children, were killed after a truck ran over their motorcycle on National Highway-34 in Bulandshahr district on Friday. The truck driver managed to escape with the vehicle soon after the accident, police said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The victims were identified as Uttam Kumar, 45, his wife Urmila, 40, and their three children — Nishant, 8, Disha, 6, and Anayra, 4. The family belonged to Dhameda Kirat village under the Kotwali Nagar police station area.

According to the police, the family had travelled to Khurja on the motorcycle for some work and was returning home when the accident occurred near Bhansauli cut under the Dehat Kotwali police station limits on NH-34.

Eyewitnesses and police officials said the speeding truck lost control and rammed into the motorcycle with tremendous force, crushing all five occupants. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the motorcycle was completely damaged.

After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the district hospital from the highway. However, doctors declared all five dead.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Family of 5 killed as truck runs over their bike in Bulandshahr
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Family of 5 killed as truck runs over their bike in Bulandshahr
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