Family of 5 killed as truck runs over their bike in Bulandshahr

In a major road accident, five members of a family, including three children, were killed after a truck ran over their motorcycle on National Highway-34 in Bulandshahr district on Friday. The truck driver managed to escape with the vehicle soon after the accident, police said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The victims were identified as Uttam Kumar, 45, his wife Urmila, 40, and their three children — Nishant, 8, Disha, 6, and Anayra, 4. The family belonged to Dhameda Kirat village under the Kotwali Nagar police station area.

According to the police, the family had travelled to Khurja on the motorcycle for some work and was returning home when the accident occurred near Bhansauli cut under the Dehat Kotwali police station limits on NH-34.

Eyewitnesses and police officials said the speeding truck lost control and rammed into the motorcycle with tremendous force, crushing all five occupants. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the motorcycle was completely damaged.

After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the district hospital from the highway. However, doctors declared all five dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh, SP city Abhishek Pratap and CO city Prakhar Pandey visited the accident site to assess the situation and supervise the investigation. A team was tasked to identify the truck and arrest the driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh, SP city Abhishek Pratap and CO city Prakhar Pandey visited the accident site to assess the situation and supervise the investigation. A team was tasked to identify the truck and arrest the driver. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said police found a broken Haryana registration number plate at the accident site, which is being used as a key lead in tracing the truck and its driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said police found a broken Haryana registration number plate at the accident site, which is being used as a key lead in tracing the truck and its driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The man, his wife and their three children were returning from Khurja when the accident took place. The truck driver fled after the collision. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused driver,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The man, his wife and their three children were returning from Khurja when the accident took place. The truck driver fled after the collision. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused driver,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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