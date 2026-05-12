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Family takes woman’s body on bicycle to police station 12 km away seeking arrest of killers

Family takes woman’s body on bicycle to police station 12 km away seeking arrest of killers

Published on: May 12, 2026 09:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Balasore , Members of a family in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday carried the body of a woman on a bicycle for around 12 km to a police station, alleging inaction in arresting those accused in her murder.

Family takes woman’s body on bicycle to police station 12 km away seeking arrest of killers

Video clips of the family carrying the body on the carrier of the bicycle went viral on social media, prompting senior police officials to rush to the police station.

The family of Kamala Sethi , a resident of Haripur village, took her body from their home to Khaira police station, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a dispute between neighbours during construction work on Sunday.

Kamala Sethi died on the spot during the clash, while her sister-in-law, Sakuntala Sethi, sustained serious injuries. She was first admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Family members alleged that despite the woman's death and another person being critically injured, police had failed to arrest the prime accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Family takes woman’s body on bicycle to police station 12 km away seeking arrest of killers
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Family takes woman’s body on bicycle to police station 12 km away seeking arrest of killers
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