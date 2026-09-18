Guwahati, Fans and admirers of singer Zubeen Garg thronged his memorial at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati on Friday on the eve of his first death anniversary, a year after his sudden demise witnessed a mass outpouring of grief and brought entire Assam together in mourning.

Fans throng Zubeen's memorial on eve of first death anniversary

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Tributes flowed in different forms for Garg as visitors sang his numbers, painters drew his portraits and made different offerings at the venue.

The singer-composer's first death anniversary is being marked by a three-day programme, called 'Zubeen Divas', from Thursday at his funeral site. The event is being jointly organised by the state Cultural Department, Kalaguru Artist Foundation, Zubeen Garg Fan Club and other organisations.

Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, joined the mourners on Thursday as various events were held, including 'Naam-prasanga' , while those present broke out into impromptu renditions of his popular songs.

Similar events, including cultural programmes, are being held on the second day, with performers from different parts of the state joining to pay their tribute.

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{{^usCountry}} Artists assembled at the funeral site to draw Garg's portraits as their tribute to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Artists assembled at the funeral site to draw Garg's portraits as their tribute to him. {{/usCountry}}

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Others arrived with different tokens of remembrance, such as hand-woven 'gamosa' with lyrics of Garg's songs and paintings on them.

Garg drowned while swimming off Lazarus Island on September 19 last year, a day before he was slated to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore.

A Special Investigation Team of Assam Police's CID probed the death and filed its charge sheet before a local court here in December, naming seven accused. Four of them are facing murder charges.

An exclusive special fast-track sessions court here is hearing the case.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the state Assembly in November that Garg's death was a case of "plain and simple murder".

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Singapore Police, which has carried out a separate probe, has concluded that there is no evidence of foul play.

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