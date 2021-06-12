Farm agitation, faith spur 20 Sangrur villages to shun drugs

Sangrur In a positive consequence, perhaps unintended, of the farm agitation against the three farm laws, at least 20 villages in the district have passed resolutions that declare these as drug-free. Sarpanches and farm union leaders claim that Punjabis had been defamed as drug addicts, however, they were fighting for their rights and the farm agitation had led to drastic changes in their lifestyle.

Panchayats of Matran; Balad Kothi; Dittupura; Masani; Sheron; Sangatpura; Sajuma, Turi, Sakraudi, Harditpura, Changaliwala, Gaga, Arakwas and a few wards of Lehra town have passed these resolutions. They declare that were free of the ‘Udta Punjab’ stigma, with the key slogan being ‘Nobody sells drugs, no one consumes’.

Jiwan Singh, 42, husband of Daljit Kaur, sarpanch Sakraudi near Bhawanigarh, said people of the state were fighting two wars. “People of the state are fighting against the ‘black laws’ as well as drugs. The farm protest has united the youth, with even drug addicts wanting to participate. No one is consuming any type of drugs in our village,” he added.

Sangrur block chief of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) Gobinder Singh said their stir had motivated youth and women. “If 50 youngsters were taking drugs previously, now 25 have quit the habit and the others are trying. The youth is with us. The number of farmer suicides had deceased and women are massively participating in protests,” added Gobinder Singh.

Jagjit Singh, 33, husband of Virpal Kaur sarpanch Sangatpura village, said, “Youngsters hailing from dalit community are into construction work and the boys of Jatt are Gursikh. These youths are not consuming drugs.”

Model town number 1 sarpanch, Gurcharan Singh, said, “Residents of village had faith in the local dera and Sikhism, which protected them. There is no one who consumes Chitta in the village. Young used to spend their time in sports and religious practice,” he added. Sangrur SP (Punjab Bureau of Investigation) Gurpreet Singh said 20-odd villages had passed a resolution against the drug menace.