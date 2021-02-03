Father grieving the loss of infant girl ends life in Ludhiana

Depressed over the death of his newborn daughter, a 23-year-old labourer hanged himself to death at the LIG Flats in Daba on Tuesday night.

At the time of the incident the man was alone present at home.

“After his marriage in February 2020, he and his wife had a baby girl in December. However, the infant died on January 8 following an ailment. This pushed him into depression,” said inspector Mehma Singh, station house officer, Daba police station.

His wife was away at her parents’ house for the past few days. She was going to return on Monday, but she decided to stay with her parents for a couple of days more.

On Tuesday night, the youth hanged himself. The matter came to fore when neighbours saw his body hanging through the window.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statement of his wife. An autopsy was conducted at the civil hospital on Wednesday and the body was handed over to the deceased’s family members.