Father, two sons killed after SUV loses control, rams car in Prayagraj

Three members of a family, including a father and his two sons, were killed while six others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and an SUV in Prayagraj on Friday morning, police said.

The impact left all nine occupants of the two vehicles injured. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The accident took place near the Leprosy crossing close to the New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj, under the jurisdiction of the Naini police station area, when an Ertiga carrying a family from Phaphamau collided head-on with an SUV arriving from the Rewa side.

According to police, Deepak Chaurasia (45), a resident of Phaphamau, was travelling to Maihar for darshan along with his sons Divyanshu Chaurasia (20) and Man Chaurasia alias Harshit (17), his sister Baby Chaurasia, brother-in-law Anil Chaurasia and daughter Harshita Chaurasia.

Police said the SUV allegedly went out of control and crossed onto the wrong side of the road before crashing into the car. The impact left all nine occupants of the two vehicles injured.

The collision triggered panic at the spot, with passersby and local residents rushing to rescue the victims. On receiving information, police teams reached the scene and, with the help of locals, pulled out those trapped inside the mangled vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} All the injured were first taken to the Community Health Centre in Chaka. Owing to their critical condition, Deepak Chaurasia and his two sons, Divyanshu and Harshit, were referred to the SRN hospital. However, the three succumbed to their injuries on the way, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All the injured were first taken to the Community Health Centre in Chaka. Owing to their critical condition, Deepak Chaurasia and his two sons, Divyanshu and Harshit, were referred to the SRN hospital. However, the three succumbed to their injuries on the way, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Deepak’s sister, brother-in-law and daughter are undergoing treatment at hospital. Police said Deepak ran a shop in the Daraganj area of the city.

The occupants of the SUV—identified as Arpit Yadav, son of Pawan Kumar Yadav and a resident of Shankar Market, Garthauli in Sultanpur district, Prince, son of Ramgopal and a resident of Rajni in Mahoba district, and Ankit — also sustained injuries in the accident.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

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