Felling 50+ trees needs CEC nod: Delhi HC aligns order with SC

The Delhi high court on Friday modified its earlier orders that required government-designated “tree officers” to seek judicial permission before allowing tree felling or transplantation for major infrastructure projects in the city. In August 2023, the high court had ordered tree officers to obtain its permission before granting any approvals for tree felling or transplantation related to significant projects. (HT Archive)

The court’s fresh order aligns with a December 2024 directive of the Supreme Court, which stated that any request involving the felling of 50 or more trees must be approved by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), a statutory body appointed by the apex court.

In August 2023, the high court had ordered tree officers to obtain its permission before granting any approvals for tree felling or transplantation related to significant projects. A month later, it tightened the restrictions, directing that even requests related to private house construction must be routed through the court. These restrictions, however, have now been partially lifted in light of the Supreme Court’s more recent orders.

Justice Jasmeet Singh ruled that all proposals involving 50 trees or more would now fall under the supervision of the CEC.

For projects requiring the felling of fewer than 50 trees, the court’s oversight will continue to apply until the Delhi government implements a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act.

“Since CEC has been authorised by the Supreme Court… this court is not required to supervise the same,” the judge said. “Permissions granted for felling/translocating of 50 trees or more will now be supervised by CEC in terms of the order of the Supreme Court.”

It added, “As regards, the interim order for permissions of up to 50 trees are concerned, the same shall continue till the SOP… is finalised and implemented by the respondent(s).”

Despite modifying its previous orders, the court underlined the original intention behind its directives — the urgent need to protect Delhi’s shrinking green cover.

In his 10-page order, Justice Singh wrote that the interim measures had been essential to prevent further environmental degradation in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“This court has passed several directions for the purpose of protection and safeguarding of Delhi’s sole defence to rising pollution levels and rising temperatures — i.e. trees,” the order stated. “The sole objective was prevention of further harm being instilled on our scarce but valuable resource.”

The high court was responding to an application filed by the Delhi government seeking the vacation of the earlier orders. In its plea, the forest department cited the Supreme Court’s December 19, 2024 and April 8, 2025 orders and argued that the issue of granting permissions for tree felling was now under the jurisdiction of the top court.

The matter is rooted in a contempt petition filed by environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari, who accused the forest department of failing to comply with an April 2022 high court order requiring that tree officers pass reasoned, “speaking” orders while granting approvals.

While granting relief to the Delhi government, the court also expressed strong disapproval of the forest department’s past conduct. Justice Singh said the department had consistently neglected its statutory duties, contributing to large-scale deforestation in Delhi. “It has been brought to the attention of this court that the Department of Forest and Wildlife has time and time again failed to give due care and attention… resulting in large-scale deforestation in the city of Delhi,” he observed.

He urged the department to implement the Supreme Court’s orders in “true spirit and intent” and ensure accountability in its decision-making process going forward.