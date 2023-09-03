Gang of female thieves posing as cosmetic vendors held

LUCKNOW The Madiyaon police unit arrested a group of eight female thieves on Sunday. They had been posing as cosmetic saleswomen while allegedly engaging in thefts of valuables, including jewellery and cash, from commuters in busy areas.

An FIR has been registered against them under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonesty).

An FIR has been registered against them under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonesty). The gang members have been incarcerated, as confirmed in a press statement issued by the Madiyaon Police station.

The female gang members masqueraded as door-to-door cosmetic saleswomen in the Madiyaon area. During police interrogation, they confessed to working as a coordinated team.

Their modus operandi involved targeting individuals in crowded places or those traveling in autos and e-rickshaws. After stealing items, they would swiftly pass the stolen goods to another group member to avoid apprehension.

The gang, primarily composed of slum dwellers, had in their possession several pieces of gold and silver jewellery, as well as cash. Among them, Reema (50), Ganga (25), and Chanchal (26) reside in a slum near Dewa Sharif in Barabanki, while Sandhya (25), Shesh Kala (35), Reshma (40), Divya (32), and Kavita (22) are residents of a slum under the Kidganj police station in Prayagraj.

The arrest took place at a railway crossing near the Madiyaon flyover, where the gang members were reportedly distributing the stolen money among themselves.

