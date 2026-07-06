Female leopard dies after rescue from village in Lakhimpur Kheri

A three-year-old female leopard died on Monday, less than an hour after being rescued from a straw-storage hut in Sisaiya village under Dhaurahra forest range in the Dudhwa buffer zone.

Buffer zone officials rescuing a female leopard on Monday. (Sourced)

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Forest officials said the leopard, which entered the hut on Sunday night, showed no aggression but appeared weak and lethargic. During the rescue operation, the animal suffered repeated epileptic seizures. As its condition was poor, officials did not consider tranquilizing it safe.

The leopard was rescued at around 10.47 am and taken to the Dhaurahra forest range headquarters, where veterinarians examined it. Despite treatment, it died at around 11.50 am. Field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Dr H Rajamohan and deputy field director Kirti Chaudhary said the leopard suffered repeated seizures during the rescue.

A panel of veterinary doctors is conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Forest officials, including SDO Manoj Tiwari, range officer Ashok Kumar Srivastava, deputy range officer Anuj Ranjan and local forest staff, carried out the rescue operation. Chaudhary also reached the spot to supervise the operation and appealed to villagers to remain calm.

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