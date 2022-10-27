Festive rush in Ludhiana: Migrants throng railway station to reach hometown

With over 35,000 migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar travelling to their hometown every day to celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja on October 30, Ludhiana railway station is abuzz with activity.

Long-route trains with general coaches for unreserved passengers which were not available last year due to Covid are running at full capacity.

According to railway officials, two extra coaches have been added to the routine trains for general passengers to cater to the high passenger rush. Three trains with general coaches— Jan Nayak express, Jan Sadharan express and Jan Swaraj express— which were not running last year are available this year. According to the officials, over five special trains are plying through the city railway station. Amritsar-Katihar, which is the last special train, will run on Friday.

Trains, with both reserved and unreserved coaches, which carry passengers from Ludhiana to different cities in Bihar and vice versa during the whole year are Shaheed Express, Himgiri Express, Lohit Express, Amrapali Express, Howrah Express, Begumpura Express etc.

Railway officials said the footfall of passengers at the railway station had started to gain pace two days before Diwali and will go down after Friday. “Every day over 35,000 passengers are boarding trains to travel to different cities of Bihar to celebrate Chhath puja.”

Manish Kumar, a resident of Moti Nagar, said, “Every year we celebrate Chhath Puja and pay obeisance to Lord Sun in our hometown, but this year I am travelling to Darbhanga, which is my hometown, to celebrate the festival with my family, I had booked tickets four months earlier.”

Suraj Mishra, who is a resident of Begusarai, said, “I have been travelling to my hometown for the past 10 years to celebrate the festival, but as trains were not available I could not travel, this year I am going with my family.”

Passengers demand more special trains

A number of passengers said that the special trains are not sufficient given the high number of passengers who travel on this occasion.

Ashutosh Sharma, who lives in Patna, said, “As most of the migrants work at factories and other industrial units, it is not possible for them to make advance bookings months before the puja, the railway should run more trains with general coaches so that those who could not book the tickets can also travel.”

Increase in ticket checkers

Railway authorities have increased the number of ticket checkers from earlier 10 to 16 to nab ticket violators during the festive season. Record fines have been recovered in the last few days. According to the railway officials in Ludhiana, ₹5-lakh was recovered on October 22, while the highest collection of ₹8-lakh was done on October 2.

Lone baggage scanner lies defunct

An X-ray baggage scanner installed at the main entry gate of the railway station to detect suspicious items is lying defunct for months. The railway police personnel depend on a hand-held scanner to inspect the luggage.

Deputy superintendent of police, Government Railway Police, Balram Rana said the security personnel are on high alert and regular checkings are being conducted.