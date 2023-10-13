Fight against cancer: Awareness rally taken out in Prayagraj, health fair on KNMH campus today

Planning cancer prevention and control activities through early detection, risk reduction and management are the need of the hour. The Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital (KNMH), one of the oldest premier institutions of Prayagraj region, in collaboration with the chief medical officer (CMO), Prayagraj, is jointly creating awareness at primary health centres (PHCs) through the Chief Minister’s Public Health Fair, every Sunday.

Awareness rally being taken out in Prayagraj on Friday (HT Photo)

So far, 697 patients have been examined at this public health fair, where not only affordable treatment is provided by the hospital but also beneficiaries are connected to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, KNMH officials said.

The hospital took out a health awareness rally starting from Holi Trinity School (Church Lane) and concluding at KNMH via Swaraj Bhawan, Anand Bhawan, and Balson Crossing on Friday.

BSc (Nursing), general nursing and midwifery (GNM), auxiliary nursing and midwifery (ANM) and diploma in Operation Theatre Technical Course students participated in the rally.

Dr Madhu Chandra, Dr Radha Rani Ghosh, Dr B Paul, Dr Sapan Srivastava, Dr Sarvesh, Dr Sonia Tewari, Dr Manisha Tandon, Dr Pankaj Khatri besides resident doctors, social workers and senior officials of the hospital, joined the event.

On Saturday, a health fair is scheduled to be held on the hospital premises, and the inauguration will be done by Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Keswani, at 9.30 am. The CMO, Prayagraj, Dr Ashu Pandey, will be present as a special guest on this occasion. Dr Ganesh Nagarajan, a Gastrointestinal-Hepatobiliary-Pancreatic Cancer specialist from Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, has been invited as a special guest at the health fair, informed KNMH director (administration) Hari Om Singh.

Cancer scenario

The National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, has reported the cancer incidence from 38 population-based cancer registries (PBCRs) and 253 hospital-based cancer registries (HBCRs) including KNMH providing data on the treatment pattern and the survival.

The estimated number of cancer cases in India for 2022 has been found to be 14, 61,427 (crude rate: 100.4 per 100,000). In India, one in nine people are likely to develop cancer in his/her lifetime. Lung and breast are the leading sites of cancer in males and females, respectively.

The incidence of cancer is continuing to increase in India. According to Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) estimates, there were 19.3 million cancer cases worldwide in 2020. India ranked third after China and the US.

