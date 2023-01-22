‘Film Pathaan’: Seats booked, cineplexes demand security outside theatres

Ahead of the release of the movie Pathaan, around 70 per cent of tickets for every show for the first three days have been booked in advance in Gorakhpur district. Therefore, in order to avoid any untoward incident, the cineplex and cinema hall managers of the district on Sunday approached the district police and demanded the deployment of force at the cineplexes and halls.

The owners and managers who sold the tickets in advance are apprehensive that a group of hardliners could create trouble.

Manager of AD Mall and Cineplex, Jai Wardhan Roy, said 50 per cent of tickets had been sold in advance for the first day. He said as soon as booking started 20 per cent of tickets were sold in two hours.

Roy said keeping in view the controversies surrounding the film, he had requested the district police to deploy police personnel for at least the first two days.

Besides, the City Mall has also sold 48 per cent of tickets in advance.

Meanwhile, a group of hardliners have decided to make a fresh approach to the state government demanding a ban on the release of the movie in Uttar Pradesh.

ABDUR REHMAN