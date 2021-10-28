Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / FIR against Ludhiana SAD-BSP candidate for casteist remark
others

FIR against Ludhiana SAD-BSP candidate for casteist remark

Pritpal Singh Pali has also been booked for hurting religious sentiments; he led a protest in Ludhiana where these casteist remarks were allegedly made
Ludhiana Central SAD BSP candidate, Pritpal Singh Pali, made tthese allegedly casteist remarks on October 25; he is also president of the managing committee of Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:23 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Ludhiana Pritpal Singh Pali, the candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance from Ludhiana Central constituency, has been booked under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Moti Nagar police station on Thursday.

Pali, also the president of the management committee of the Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, Ludhiana, is accused of hurting religious sentiments and using banned words during speech as part of a protest at Samrala Chowk against a Hindu organisation leader, Anil Arora, on October 25 (Monday). Arora also faces a case of hurting religious sentiments.

On Thursday afternoon, members of the Valmiki Samaj staged a protest against Pali at the Bharat Nagar Chowk and blocked traffic. Finally, police assured them of action and an FIR was lodged against Pali on the statement of Vicky Sahota, former vice-chairman, Safai Karamchari Welfare Commission.

Moti Nagar SHO inspector Vijay Kumar said a case under the SC/ST act has been lodged against Pritpal Singh Pali.

RELATED STORIES

In his defence, Pali posted a video on his Facebook page, where he claims that he has not used derogatory words against any community. “Someone has morphed my video of the protest to defame me. I believe in all religions, but I still apologise from the Valmiki Samaj if any of my words have hurt anyone,” he says in the video. HT tried to contact him after the FIR, but his phone remained switched off till the filing of this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP