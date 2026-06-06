Fire at e-commerce warehouse kills two workers in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani: Police

Two workers were burnt alive after a fire broke out at a delivery store of an e-commerce company in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani late Friday night, police said.

According to police officers, the incident occurred at a delivery warehouse in Jeetpur Negi village on Rampur Road.

According to police officers, the incident occurred at a delivery warehouse in Jeetpur Negi village on Rampur Road. The store was completely gutted before firefighters could bring the blaze under control, officers said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Police and fire brigade teams went to the spot after receiving information. Two employees died in the fire. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway,” Haldwani superintendent of police (city) Manoj Katyal said.

Officers said employees of a nearby delivery outlet alerted the fire department after noticing flames and thick smoke around 11 pm.

Firefighters had to break open the shutters before launching firefighting operations. However, by then, the fire had spread through the entire premises.

Two employees who were inside the warehouse at the time of the incident were trapped as the store was closed. They died due to suffocation and burn injuries, police officers said.

Police have identified the deceased as Narendra (35), a resident of Gaulapar, and Amit (25), a resident of the Panchayat Ghar area of Haldwani.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A scooter and a tempo parked at the premises were also destroyed in the fire, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A scooter and a tempo parked at the premises were also destroyed in the fire, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said that the bodies were sent to Sushila Tiwari Hospital for postmortem after completion of necessary legal formalities.