...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmedabad; 25 persons rescued

Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmedabad; 25 persons rescued

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 02:32 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Ahmedabad, A fire broke out at a commercial building in Ahmedabad on Monday and quickly spread from the ground floor to upper levels, trapping several people, officials said.

Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmedabad; 25 persons rescued

Twenty-five persons trapped on the top floor were rescued safely, they said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Some two-wheelers were damaged in the incident which occurred at Shangrila-2 Arcade, a four-storey structure housing a bank on the ground floor and offices and a gym on the upper floors, near Shyamal Crossroads.

The blaze apparently originated near an ATM facility inside the private bank branch on the ground floor and quickly intensified, spreading to the parking area and higher levels, according to officials.

At least 25 persons trapped in a gym on the fourth floor were rescued safely by fire personnel, an official said.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services sent 38 fire tenders to the spot after getting a call at around 10.15 am, an official of the fire control room said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
fire ahmedabad
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmedabad; 25 persons rescued
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmedabad; 25 persons rescued
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.