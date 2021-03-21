Home / Cities / Others / Fire breaks out at nut bolt factory in Ludhiana, none hurt
Fire breaks out at nut bolt factory in Ludhiana, none hurt

A short-circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the blaze that erupted on the first floor of the factory
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Firefighters trying to control the blaze at Rajnish Industries at Focal Point, Phase 4, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Factory workers had a narrow escape after a fire broke out a nut bolt manufacturing unit in Phase 4, Focal Point on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of Rajnish Industries, where large quantity of cardboard and packaging material was stored.

Factory’s managing director and Punjab CII chairman Rahul Ahuja said, “A short-circuit appears to be behind the fire. The exact losses cannot be ascertained as of now. Apart from the packaging material, finished goods were also damaged. All workers came out of the factory in time and are safe.”

Fire station officer Swaran Chand said five fire tenders were rushed to spot after they received information around 1pm. The firefighting operation continued for five hours till the firefighters ensured the area was completely cleared to avoid any more fires, he added.

