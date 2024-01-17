Firemen give safety tips to pilgrims, Kalpwasis at Magh Mela

Taking lessons from past incidents of fire outbreaks, the fire department is focusing on safety measures in tents of various camps set up in the sprawling tent city of Magh Mela. Kalpwasis are especially being given tips to avoid fire outbreaks and how to respond in such an emergency situation. Fire department officials spreading awareness to prevent fire outbreaks in Magh Mela tent city. (HT)

As many as 14 fire stations have been established in Magh Mela area at strategic locations. Moreover, two fire outposts, 14 watch towers and a central watch tower to keep an eye on fire and smoke have been established at the Mela area.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Chief fire officer RK Pandey said 36 fire officials including one chief fire officer and five fire officers, 30 second fire officers, 350 firemen, 60 leading firemen and 60 drivers are deployed in mela area with fire tenders and hi-tech equipment. The fire department is equipped with 30 fire tenders, 30 water mist mini fire tenders and 20 bikes with bag system and is continuously on alert not only in mela area but also at railway stations and roadways bus station at Civil Lines. A fire tender each has been deployed at 10 railway stations while one fire tender is at Roadways bus station.

Chief fire officer (Magh Mela) Subhash Kumar said although the fire department is on alert and equipped with hi-tech facility to control fire, special focus is being given on creating awareness among people. Team of firemen and other staff has been formed at each fire station inmMela area to approach pilgrims and kalpwasis and create awareness among them to avert fire outbreaks.

Under Fire Safety General Awareness campaign, firemen are educating people about how to remain alert and respond in case of any emergency.

Demonstration of how to douse fire in LPG cylinders is also being given at tents and eateries. Kalpwasis are being urged not to cook food inside tents and put off bonfire when not in use. Pilgrims are being asked not to throw bidi or cigarettes in mela area as it may trigger fire. Moreover, the burner of LPG cylinder should be put off after cooking food. A drum of water and a bucket of sand should be placed at every tent in case of emergency.

Fire officials said that residents of tent city are being urged to keep distance between tents so as to avoid spreading of fire in case of such situations. Moreover, pilgrims should not panic in case of fire and immediately call the fire service. While giving location of the spot a landmark should also be mentioned so that firefighters may reach at the earliest. No inflammable material, kerosene etc should be stored inside tents.

CFO mela Subhash Kumar said besides approaching the pilgrims and Kalpwasis, Public Adress system is also being used to caution pilgrims and raise fire safety awareness among them.