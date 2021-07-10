Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
First genome sequencing facility in Northeast inaugurated in Manipur

For the first time in the Northeast, an Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Sequencing Facility was formally inaugurated for the detection of Covid-19 variants in Imphal on Saturday, officials said
JUL 10, 2021
For the first time in the Northeast, an Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Sequencing Facility was formally inaugurated for the detection of Covid-19 variants in Imphal on Saturday, officials said.

“Inaugurated the ‘Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortium facility’ at the IBSD, Imphal today through video conferencing. For the first time in this part of the country, testing/monitoring of SARS-COV-2 samples from all the NE States can be done in this facility in Imphal,” chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

Samples can now be tested at the INSACOG sequencing facility at the Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) Campus at Takyelpat in the outskirt of Imphal where genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 will be performed not only for Manipur but also for other states of Northeast India.

INSACOG aims to focus on sequencing clinical samples to understand the disease dynamics and severity.

Inaugurating the facility at the chief minister’s secretariat in Imphal on Saturday, chief minister N Biren Singh expressed happiness on ISBD, Imphal becoming one of the regional sequencing laboratories approved as part of the consortium of 28 national laboratories to monitor the genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2, according to a press release from the chief minister’s secretariat.

Stating that Viral Genome Sequencing has become very critical in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as new variants of concern have emerged as dominant strains across the world, he said that sequencing would facilitate in identifying hotspots with variants of concern and provide critical information to aid appropriate public health response.

The analysis of data collected would also help in studying whether the mutation influences transmission, clinical outcomes, and severity and impact the efficacy of public health intervention and vaccines, he added.

He was also hopeful that the inclusion of IBSD, Imphal as part of the consortium of 28 national laboratories would be of immense help in the ongoing efforts of the state government’s fight against Covid-19.

Advisor to chief minister (health), Dr Sapam Ranjan; chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar; principal secretary (health and family welfare), V Vumlunmang; Director (IBSD) Professor Pulok Kumar Mukherjee, and other officials attended the inaugural function of the facility.

IBSD, Manipur, which is under the department of biotechnology, ministry of science and technology, Government of India, established the INSACOG facility - the first time when such an effort had been made in the country.

