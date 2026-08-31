Five dead, over 20 injured in Kaushambi cracker factory blast

A massive explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker factory in Kaushambi district on Monday left at least five people dead, including two children, and injured more than 20 others. The powerful blast completely razed the factory building and damaged several nearby houses, triggering panic across the area.

Scene after the explosion in Kaushambi on Monday. (HT Photo)

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Among the deceased are Pravin (13), Priyanshi (5), Pranjali (5), Tanu (17) and Ranesh (45) who succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. Both children had been admitted in critical condition. Hospital sources said that the condition of several injured persons remains serious, with multiple victims being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the tragedy and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. He also instructed the administration to remain in contact with the families of the deceased and provide them with all necessary assistance.

According to eyewitnesses, emergency medical assistance was delayed despite repeated calls. As a result, local residents transported the injured to hospitals in auto-rickshaws and other available vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} The explosion occurred at a firecracker factory located in the Manauri area under Pura Mufti police station limits near the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The explosion occurred at a firecracker factory located in the Manauri area under Pura Mufti police station limits near the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border. {{/usCountry}}

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The blast was so intense that its sound was reportedly heard several kilometers away. A large plume of smoke engulfed the area as firecrackers stored inside the factory continued to explode for a considerable period after the initial blast.

The impact of the explosion caused extensive damage to nearby residential houses. Several homes collapsed, and LPG cylinders inside some houses reportedly exploded and caught fire, further aggravating the situation. Authorities fear that some people may still be trapped under the debris.

Initial reports suggest that around 25 workers were present inside the factory when the accident occurred. Rescue teams comprising police, fire brigade personnel, and district administration officials immediately rushed to the site and launched search and relief operations. Senior officials, including District Magistrate Kaushambi Amit Pal Sharma and Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyanarayan Prajapat, are monitoring the situation.

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At SRN Hospital’s trauma centre, a medical team led by Principal Dr AK Verma is attending to the injured. Relatives of the victims gathered at the hospital, where scenes of grief and anguish were evident as families awaited updates on their loved ones.

DM Amit Pal Sharma said that rescue operations were in full swing and that investigations were being carried out into how this factory was running without any valid licence.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Prayagraj, CM Sharma said that, given the extent of the explosion, it could be prima facie concluded that crackers were being manufactured on a large scale as several nearby houses were affected.

Rescue operations continued until late on Monday evening which could further increase the fatality count while authorities investigated the explosion’s cause.

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