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Five held in Chandauli as Police seize 112kg of cannabis in two operations

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police they bought cannabis at low prices in Chhattisgarh and sold it at higher rates in Varanasi and Mirzapur.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
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: Chandauli police on Monday arrested five alleged drug smugglers and seized 112 kilograms of cannabis in two separate operations under Baburi and Mughalsarai police station areas.

A search of the car led to the recovery of 8.5 kilograms of cannabis. (For representation only)

Addressing a press conference at the police lines, superintendent of oolice Akash Patel said a Baburi police team intercepted a suspicious pick-up vehicle near a canal culvert close to Ashok Inter College during routine checking. During the search, police recovered 103.4 kilograms of cannabis hidden beneath cardboard cartons inside four plastic sacks. Two men, Shatrughan Chauhan, 37, and Shivpradhan, 40, both residents of Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh, were arrested.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police they bought cannabis at low prices in Chhattisgarh and sold it at higher rates in Varanasi and Mirzapur.

In another operation, Mughalsarai police stopped a car near a hospital on GT Road during routine checks. Seeing the police, the occupants allegedly tried to flee, but officers surrounded the area and caught all three suspects.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Five held in Chandauli as Police seize 112kg of cannabis in two operations
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Five held in Chandauli as Police seize 112kg of cannabis in two operations
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