Kochi, Police have taken five persons into custody and conducted raids at multiple locations following a tip-off about a racket allegedly providing forged documents for organ donors and recipients at Pallikkara here, officials said on Friday.

Five held in Kochi for allegedly forging documents for organ donation racket

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kunnathunadu police registered two cases following the raids and launched an investigation into the racket.

Police officials identified those taken into custody as Najeeb Kallathara and his wife Rasheeda of Peringala in Ernakulam district, Sunny Varghese and his wife Sini Varghese of Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam, and Sanoj K P of Chelakkulam, Pattimattom, Ernakulam.

They were taken into custody following raids conducted at the residences of the accused and a digital studio in Pallikkara.

Apart from them, police are also searching for Asif, suspected to be part of the racket, officials said.

According to police, since the organ donation procedure for recipients and donors involves complex verification processes that require certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs, and MPs, the accused allegedly forged such certificates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The FIRs stated that the gang had been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, fake police clearance certificates and fake letters and letterpads purportedly of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Alathur MP K Radhakrishnan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIRs stated that the gang had been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, fake police clearance certificates and fake letters and letterpads purportedly of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Alathur MP K Radhakrishnan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Apart from these, the accused allegedly forged letterheads of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from these, the accused allegedly forged letterheads of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police also said that the accused forged the recommendation letters of several leading doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also said that the accused forged the recommendation letters of several leading doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said computers, mobile phones and DVRs were seized during the raids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said computers, mobile phones and DVRs were seized during the raids. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said a detailed probe has been launched into people who allegedly received assistance from the racket for organ donation procedures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said a detailed probe has been launched into people who allegedly received assistance from the racket for organ donation procedures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials also said possible links between the racket and people in other states are being investigated.

The cases were registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and the use of forged documents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

kochi police investigation See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON