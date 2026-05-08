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Five held in Kochi for allegedly forging documents for organ donation racket

Five held in Kochi for allegedly forging documents for organ donation racket

Published on: May 08, 2026 10:49 am IST
PTI |
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Kochi, Police have taken five persons into custody and conducted raids at multiple locations following a tip-off about a racket allegedly providing forged documents for organ donors and recipients at Pallikkara here, officials said on Friday.

Five held in Kochi for allegedly forging documents for organ donation racket

Kunnathunadu police registered two cases following the raids and launched an investigation into the racket.

Police officials identified those taken into custody as Najeeb Kallathara and his wife Rasheeda of Peringala in Ernakulam district, Sunny Varghese and his wife Sini Varghese of Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam, and Sanoj K P of Chelakkulam, Pattimattom, Ernakulam.

They were taken into custody following raids conducted at the residences of the accused and a digital studio in Pallikkara.

Apart from them, police are also searching for Asif, suspected to be part of the racket, officials said.

According to police, since the organ donation procedure for recipients and donors involves complex verification processes that require certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs, and MPs, the accused allegedly forged such certificates.

Officials also said possible links between the racket and people in other states are being investigated.

The cases were registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and the use of forged documents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Five held in Kochi for allegedly forging documents for organ donation racket
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Five held in Kochi for allegedly forging documents for organ donation racket
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