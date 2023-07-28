Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Five arrested by Goa Police in drive against child pornography

Five arrested by Goa Police in drive against child pornography

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 28, 2023 01:27 PM IST

According to police, the accused were involved in viewing, transmission and storage of child sexual abuse material

Five persons were arrested on Friday over allegations of transmission, storage and viewing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), Goa police said.

The five arrested hail from Madhya Pradesh, UP, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Goa respectively. (Representative file image)

The five arrested hail from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Goa respectively.

According to police, the accused were involved in viewing, transmission and storage of child sexual abuse material.

Also Read:CBI raids house in East Delhi over distribution of child pornography online

“CSAM is a heinous form of content that involves the exploitation and sexual abuse of children. It is illegal, morally reprehensible, and causes immense harm to the victims involved. The distribution, possession, or creation of CSAM is a serious criminal offence with severe legal consequences, and its existence perpetuates the exploitation and trauma suffered by innocent children,” superintendent of police (crime) Nidhin Valsan, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP