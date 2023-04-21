A suspected paedophile has been booked after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) lodged a complaint against him for allegedly spreading child pornographic videos on Facebook, Gurugram police said on Thursday. Gurugram man booked after US-based NGO tracks him for spreading child pornography

Investigators said the suspect was first tracked by a US-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) named National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which had carried out its internal investigation and then approached Facebook for getting the basic details of the suspect and later used geolocations of the uploaded files and IP address to trace the approximate location of the suspect in Delhi.

Realising that the suspect was operating from India, the Virginia headquartered NCMEC approached the Union ministry of home affairs for necessary action after submitting their detailed complaint on the matter, which included basic technical as well as digital data and evidence to trace and nail the suspect, police added.

As per police, the NCRB finally approached the Delhi Police and an FIR was registered at North Rohini police station on December 1, 2020. They said the suspect was tracked by the NGO for the first time in March 2020. Police said, prima facie, it has come to light that the suspect was sending objectionable videos to another user through Facebook chats.

Investigators said that Delhi Police conducted further investigation and found the 28-year-old suspect was carrying out all the activities from Manesar in Gurugram using a computer.

Following this, orders were issued to transfer the case to the Gurugram police on April 5. A fresh FIR was registered on a complaint of the NCRB under section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act at Manesar police station on Wednesday, said police.

Inspector Satender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Manesar police station, said they are trying to gather details of the mobile phone number using which the Facebook profile was created and child pornographic items were propagated in chatrooms and other places. “Once we get the details, we will be able to identify the suspect after which action will be taken,” he said.

“The US-based NGO provided several details in the case. The actual case was registered at North Rohini police station in Delhi. However, when it was found that all the activities were being carried out from Gurugram, the case was transferred here,” SHO Singh added.