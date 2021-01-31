Five remanded to police custody for murder of 30-year-old man
PUNE A local court on Saturday remanded five people to Pune police custody for murder of a 30-year-old man.
The deceased man has been identified as Suresh Raju Rekunta (30), a resident of Sainikwadi, Wadgaon Sheri.
The five arrested have been identified as Dhanraj Shankar Ghule (24), Sumit Sunil Ghule (38), Samad Attar Ansari (21), Dheeraj Shankar Ghule (21) and Vaibhav Vishnu Randive (20), all residents of Malwadi, Manjari-Budrukh.
The five have been remanded to police custody until February 3.
“Rekunta was a regular visitor at a bar owned by one of the accused. He got involved in a fight over free alcohol at the bar on the night of January 25. The murder was committed after the scuffle. We found the body yesterday (Friday), registered a case and arrested them,” said inspector (crime) Digambar Shinde of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.
The fight between the accused and the now-deceased took place at 10:30pm at Hotel Kolavari D, according to a complaint lodged by the deceased’s friend Shankar Jagle (24), a resident of Malwadia, Manjari Budrukh.
A case under Sections 302 (murder), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.
